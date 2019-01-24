Student stabbed at high school in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a fight at school in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units were called to Boyd Anderson High School after a dispute escalated into one of the students arming themselves with a knife and stabbing the other, during dismissal, Thursday.

The student was transported to Florida Medical Center by their mother to be treated for minor injuries.

BSO said the student with the knife was detained by deputies.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement on the incident:

“Boyd Anderson High School administrators are looking into an isolated incident involving two students, which resulted in one student being transported for a minor injury. School staff and law enforcement responded quickly and followed all proper protocols. The school is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation of this situation.”

The fight is now being investigated by BSO’s Violence Crimes Unit.

