MIAMI (WSVN) - Two students were severely injured by the sudden impact on a Brickell sidewalk.

Now, for the first time, we’re hearing from one of those victims, about his long road to recovery.

“It’s pretty much a miracle that I’m able to at least walk, let alone be alive, you know,” said Ian Edelman.

“A miracle” he and his friend survived this, a hit and run crash at Brickell City Centre on Dec. 18.

7News obtained surveillance footage of the crime that severely injured two students and one other person.

The SUV flew into Jason Greenfield, a University of Miami medical student and his childhood friend, Ian Edelman, who attends Colombia Dental School in New York. At the moment, neither can get back to their studies or life as they knew it.

“We literally got run over by a large SUV from behind, going confirmed over 50 miles an hour,” said Edelman.

Edelman spoke on “The Wake Up the Sun Podcast” with Matt Williams.

The show’s Instagram page shared photos of the 25-year-old in recovery from a wreck detectives said happened when a Dodge Durango on Southeast Seventh Street was possibly racing with two other vehicles and was speeding when he lost control.

Edelman and Greenfield strolled along the sidewalk with who appears to be the woman also mentioned in a recently-released Miami Police crash report. The woman was not seriously injured.

The SUV jumps the curb in the video, smashing into the men, and a Brickell City Center wall, then stops in the landscaping and on the sidewalk.

Officers said, “The driver and a [redacted] passenger fled the scene each in one of the other vehicles that were possibly racing with vehicle number one.”

City of Miami Police have had this case since the morning it happened. Despite an SUV being left behind at the scene and collected as evidence, they haven’t released any info on suspects, persons of interests or any additional video of the still unsolved hit-and-run.

Sources with knowledge of the case said police are awaiting results of DNA testing done on scene.

“It’s the absolute worst nightmare,” said Edelman’s father, Len.

Len spoke to 7News a few days after the tragedy.

“One moment everything is great with a beautiful future, and the next moment your whole life could be over just like that, boom,” said Len. “He’s alive, and we’re just so fortunate that he’s alive.”

“It’s gonna take some time for me to like, fully process it,” said Edelman, “like, kinda understand how lucky I am. I definitely do feel lucky.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

