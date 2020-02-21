Student reunited with dog after it ran away in aftermath of crash in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Miami student has been reunited with her dog a day after the canine ran away after her boyfriend was involved in a crash in Coral Gables.

Sherry Yao and her 2-year-old poodle, named Pablo, were reunited, Friday night.

“So grateful to have him back — he’s always on my side when I cook and eat. He’s always there,” Yao said.

Pablo ran away in the immediate aftermath of a crash at the intersection of Campo Sano Avenue and University Drive, Thursday afternoon. The crash’s aftermath was captured on cellphone video.

Yao has spent hours putting up flyers in the hope that someone could help find the lost dog.

Soon enough, a woman directed the student to a nearby school, where, she said, Pablo ran into and came across a young student.

“There was a lady who said, ‘Oh, I saw this dog yesterday,’ and then, this boy found him and convinced his mom to bring him home,” Yao said.

The family took Pablo in and cared for the canine overnight.

When Yao found out, she went to the school, learned who the family was and rushed to get her dog back.

“They bring him downstairs, and I saw him, and he ran to me, and we were so happy, and we cried,” Yao said.

The student said she has no reason to cry, and if she does, it’s only tears of joy.

“He’s part of my life, and I’m so glad to know that he had a nice night with them, and they treated him like their baby,” Yao said.

Yao said when she got Pablo back, he was freshly bathed and was not hurt.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.