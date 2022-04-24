MIAMI (WSVN) - Students in South Florida have taken on a meaningful mission and collected thousands of shoes for the homeless.

The Loving Soles shoe drive is a student-led effort to keep shoes on the underprivileged.

This year, more than 40 cities and schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties teamed up to keep the mission going.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Christopher Inguanzo with Loving Soles said everyone involved takes great pride on their goal.

Every single year, we hope to keep on increasing the shoe count, and we hope to get more shoes every single year,” he said, “and every shoe we get is another smile on our face.”

This year, students have surpassed their goal of collecting 10,000 pairs of shoes by collecting more than 12,000.

All shoes were donated to the Camillus House, where they will be distributed.

