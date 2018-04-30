Student investigated for using pepper spray on Miami school bus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus driver was forced to pull over in Miami after a passenger used pepper spray.

The scare caused the driver to stop along Southwest First Street and 44th Avenue, Monday.

Students on board were coughing and had irritated eyes. Over 50 students were evacuated and checked out at the scene.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Police took a student in for questioning.

