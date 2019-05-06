Student in custody after stabbing at Felix Varela High School injures 3

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a teenage boy into custody in connection to a stabbing in the parking lot of Felix Varela High School in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent three people to the hospital.

Police responded to the area of Southwest 96th Street and 152nd Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Police along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

According to Miami-Dade Public Schools Police, there was an altercation during dismissal.

Miami-Dade Police said a student reported another student was stabbed in the abdomen on campus but have not confirmed the incident.

MDFR transported the three victims as trauma alerts.

Officials said the assailant is a student at Felix Valera, but none of the victims are enrolled at the school.

Police continue to investigate.

Happening now: Stabbing outside Felix Varela High. (vid: Mitchell) pic.twitter.com/nHG8QftZsL — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 6, 2019

