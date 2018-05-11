Student in custody after bringing knife to Edison Senior High

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to Edison Senior High School in Miami after reports of a student with a knife on campus.

Officers arrived to the high school on Friday following the report. Miami-Dade School officials said a student brandished a knife in front of a group of students.

School security then took the knife away from the student, officials said.

There are no reported injuries.

The student is now in custody.

