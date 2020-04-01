Student from South Florida behind viral orchestral performance

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A young South Florida woman is the musical mind behind a creative music video.

While away from school, she was determined to spread love during these difficult times.

“I love the song,” said Shelbie Rassler, a Boston conservatory student, of “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” a song written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David. “I think it’s such a beautiful message and such an important message especially for right now.”

Rassler, a senior, kicked off the virtual orchestra from her Weston home.

The classical composition major rallied Berklee and Boston Conservatory students who were sent home to keep safe from the coronavirus.

Shelbie wrote up the orchestral score and sent it out to about 75 friends and classmates.

Rassler said, “I knew that I wanted to do something to still be in touch and communicate and collaborate with all of my friends.”

The video even got rave reviews from some of her favorite Broadway stars.

“I could never have expected it to reach the level that it did; it’s unbelievable,” Rassler said.

Rassler insists that while everyone is stuck at home, there is no better time than now to open up your heart.

“You’re still who you are,” she said, “and you can still share love, and you can still spread happiness, and you can still do all the things that you’re still passionate about even from your own home.”

The video has almost 1.5 million views on YouTube.

