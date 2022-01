HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was concern on campus after a student was found with an unloaded BB gun.

It was found Wednesday, at Gulfstream Academy in Hallandale Beach.

Parents were called to alert them of the situation.

No one was hurt.

It’s unknown if the student was arrested.

