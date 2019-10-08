Student found with BB gun at Lauderdale Lakes school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been taken into custody after bringing a BB gun to a Lauderdale Lakes school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, located near Northwest 30th Avenue and 39th Street, was made aware about the student possibly armed with a gun just after 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a student was on board a bus when they reported seeing another student with a gun. It was discovered to be a BB gun.

The incident remains under investigation, but authorities do not believe the BB gun was used in a threatening manner.

The student was detained and is being questioned.

The middle school was placed on a lockdown that has since been lifted.

