Student found dead in dorm at FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University has announced the death of a student whose body was found in a dorm on campus.

FIU said the student was found unresponsive in University Towers at their Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

Full statement on death of student today at University Towers. pic.twitter.com/x0kt5p7EFx — FIU (@FIU) January 29, 2021

The university said police do not suspect foul play.

Students impacted by the tragedy are asked to call the university’s Counseling and Psychological services at 305-348-2277.

