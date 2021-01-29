Student found dead in dorm at FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University has announced the death of a student whose body was found in a dorm on campus.

FIU said the student was found unresponsive in University Towers at their Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

The university said police do not suspect foul play.

Students impacted by the tragedy are asked to call the university’s Counseling and Psychological services at 305-348-2277.

