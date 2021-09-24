DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - After finding hateful graffiti in the bathroom of her Davie school, a mother said her daughter is afraid to return to class.

The mother of a student at McFatter Technical College and High School, who asked to remain anonymous, said she came home on Wednesday and showed her photos of racist graffiti.

“My child is very upset,” she said. “At first, a text message was sent to me with the graffiti in it.”

According to the mother, the incident started with a piece of graffiti on the toilet paper holder on Tuesday that read “Trump 2024” and “[expletive] off liberals.”

The mother said another student reported the graffiti, and it was wiped clean soon after.

Soon after, however, another graffiti that read, “[N-word] suck” followed by the N-word again.

“My child is very upset, and when my child arrived home from school, my child was very shaken,” the mother said. “They were nervous, and I had to do what I had to do to calm them down.”

The mother said her child told her that, as of Friday morning, the racial slurs were still there, but an administrator said they have since been removed.

Her child said in the meantime, students were going into the restroom just to see the graffiti.

“It angers me because I felt that when the administrators knew about the graffiti, it should have been removed immediately,” the mother said. “As a parent of a minor child, of a brown-skinned child, I take it very serious.”

Broward County Public Schools released a statement on the graffiti that read: “The school’s leadership immediately addressed the situation. Staff removed the graffiti this morning. The school regrets any distress the delay in covering up the words may have caused any student or staff. The school will provide counseling or other necessary assistance to anyone affected by the content of the vandalism.”

The district went on to say that whoever wrote the graffiti will face consequences.

