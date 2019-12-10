Student faces felony charges after allegedly making threats to Weston high school

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A third student has been arrested after recent threats were made to schools in Broward County.

Sixteen-year-old Oliver Ellis faced a judge on Tuesday morning after he allegedly sent out threats regarding a shooting at Cypress Bay High School in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school, located along Southwest 45th Street and Bonaventure Boulevard on Friday and placed the campus on lockdown as they investigated.

The threat was deemed non-credible and the lockdown was later lifted.

According to BSO, a second threat towards the school was posed on Monday and Ellis, a junior at the school, was the person behind both of them. They said the threats were sent by email and over text.

Ellis was taken into custody on Monday night.

He is the third student in two weeks to be arrested for allegedly making false threats.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday for allegedly calling in two bomb threats to Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School. Both schools were evacuated while authorities investigated the credibility of the threats.

One day after, a 12-year-old girl from Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston was arrested after she allegedly posted a death list of students on Snapchat.

On Monday afternoon, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie issued a warning to students who decide to make false threats. Runcie said the threats are taken seriously and authorities will act accordingly.

“We will find you,” Runcie warned. “You will be arrested. You will be put in front of a judge.”

