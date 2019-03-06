Student faces disciplinary action for bringing fake gun to Miami school

MIAMI (WSVN) - A student at Santa Clara Elementary School in Miami is facing disciplinary action after bringing a fake gun to class.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said the student showed the toy gun to a classmate at the school, near Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest 29th Terrace, Wednesday morning.

Officials said the classmate informed a teacher, who then reported the incident to administration.

No threat was made at the time of the incident, according to police.

The student will now be disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct.

