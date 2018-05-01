Student disciplined after pepper spray discharge on school bus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A student has been disciplined after a canister of pepper spray was discharged on a bus.

All 52 students on board the bus started coughing and complaining of breathing difficulties.

Each student was evaluated and released. The incident is under investigation.

Pepper spray is not allowed on school grounds, and the student who brought it has since been disciplined.

