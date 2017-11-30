Middle school student dies after collapsing at Wilton Manors school

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida middle school student died after, officials said, he collapsed on an athletic field, Thursday morning.

According to the Wilton Manors Police, the 14-year-old male fell to the ground during P.E. class at Somerset Village Academy, located at 225 NW 29th St.

Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene just before 11 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the boy from the school’s athletic office to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Parents picking up their children after classes ended for the day were shocked by the news of the teen’s death. “It’s devastating, because he’s at this school. My kids go here, and it’s devastating to me,” said Katrina Madison.

Initial reports indicate the teen suffered some sort of medical condition. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

School officials sent a note to parents that reads in part, “The Somerset Village family experienced a great loss today. One of our students passed away suddenly today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family. We will be providing counseling to our students and staff, and will hold a memorial service in the near future.”

“I don’t even want to let them come back to school,” said Madison, “’cause they didn’t call me, they didn’t tell me anything about what happened at the school or anything like that. It concerns me a lot. It does, it concerns me a lot.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

