Student detained after bringing loaded gun to Hallandale High

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale High School student was detained for questioning after a loaded handgun was discovered inside his backpack.

According to officials, a School Resource Officer was searching the bags of some students at the school along Northwest Seventh Street and Ninth Avenue, around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

The students had reportedly been accused of having drugs in their possession.

A handgun was then discovered inside one of the students’ bags during the SRO’s search.

The age and grade of the student detained remains unknown.

