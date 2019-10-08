Student charged for bringing BB gun to Lauderdale Lakes school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old student has been taken into custody after bringing a BB gun to a Lauderdale Lakes school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, located near Northwest 30th Avenue and 39th Street, was made aware about the student possibly armed with a gun just after 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Another student reported seeing the pre-teen with the BB gun on the bus.

The pre-teen has been charged with weapon possession on school grounds.

