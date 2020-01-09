Student charged for allegedly bringing gun to Miami Carol City High

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have brought charges against a student who allegedly brought a gun to a Miami Gardens high school.

Jerwell Moore did not appear in court on Thursday, but his legal team did, as prosecutors read out the multiple charges he faces.

“Count one is concealed carry of a firearm, it’s a felony in the third degree. Count two is possession of a firearm by a minor. It’s a misdemeanor in the first degree, and count three is having a firearm on school property, which is a felony in the third degree as well,” said a prosecutor.

It all started after Miami Carol City High School administrators were made aware of a threat posted on social media targeting one of their students.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed the threat before a tip led school officials to a student with a gun on the property.

Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated the claims and arrested Moore on Wednesday after a firearm was found in his bag.

“It’s kind of scary because you don’t know what he’s going to do with a gun,” said student Ricky Cooks.

Andria Davis’ son attends the high school and said she received a message from the principal detailing what happened.

“I called my son right away, and I was like, ‘Did you hear about this?’ and he said, ‘Yes,'” Davis said. “It’s very scary ’cause you don’t know. You don’t know what’s happening. You don’t know who the kid is. You don’t know if he’s in danger.”

The judge ruled Moore would be held in secure detention for 21 days. His trial date is set for Feb. 20.

Moore’s arrest is just one of three recent school scares across Miami-Dade County over the past three days.

