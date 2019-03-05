Student charged after bringing loaded revolver to Hallandale High

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Hallandale High School student after a loaded revolver was discovered inside his book bag.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, a school resource officer was searching the bags of some students at the school, along Northwest Seventh Street and Ninth Avenue, around 1:15 p.m., Tuesday.

The student had reportedly been accused of smoking an e-cigarette in the school’s hallways.

The SRO discovered a .38 caliber revolver inside the front pocket of his book bag during a search.

Upon the revolver’s discovery, the campus was placed on lockdown for almost two hours as police evacuated the school.

According to police, upon further investigation, the revolver was loaded with five pellet rounds and one real .38 special round.

Police have identified the student as a 14-year-old male.

He faces charges of possession of a weapon on school campus and perjury.

