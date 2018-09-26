Student brutally beaten at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus makes plea

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student who was brutally beaten at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus is making a desperate plea for information on who attacked her and a classmate.

Fifteen-year-old Isabella Perdomo spoke out Wednesday about the attack she and 16-year-old James Critz suffered on Sept. 10.

Police said the students were on campus collecting samples for an experiment just before the attack occurred.

“I had two hits here and here and arms fractured, some hearing loss,” Perdomo said. “I was thinking, ‘OK, let me try not to die.'”

Since the attack, Perdomo and Critz have been doing their best to catch up on school work, along with keeping up with several doctor’s appointments.

As they physically recover, they question why the attacker targeted them.

However, Perdomo’s mother believes she has an idea what the attacker’s intentions were.

“She doesn’t remember every single detail, but she did have interaction with this person,” Elizabeth Perdomo said. “It was clear that it was probably sexually motivated.”

The families of both students are upset with the lack of surveillance along the path where they were attacked.

“It’s become a burden as far as trying to identify this guy because in that particular area there is no cameras,” FIU Police Detective Yasmani Oceguera said.

In the meantime, the family is hoping somebody can identify the subject through a sketch provided by police.

“I want to catch him and from there I want to get past it,” Isabella said.

Officials believe the person responsible may be between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He’s also believed to have short, cropped black hair with a medium-dark complexion.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

