Student arrested for making threats against Young Men’s Preparatory Academy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage boy accused of threatening his Miami school.

Police arrested the teen at Young Men’s Preparatory Academy, near Northwest Second Avenue and 30th Street.

Detectives said the teen made threats on social media. However, he later said it was meant to be a joke.

The superintendent is now urging parents to talk to children about posting threatening messages and the consequences this serious offense carries.

