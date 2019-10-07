Student arrested after making online threat against SW Miami-Dade high school

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been arrested after making online threats against a Southwest Miami-Dade high school.

School district officials are trying to crack down on these threats whether they come from students or anyone else.

In this latest case, district officials said a student at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School made an online threat via social media, Monday morning.

“I’m still scared to go to school, especially when people like that make threats, even as a joke,” said Daimi Herrera, a student. “It’s a really serious matter, so I don’t know why people joke about it. Like, it’s not something to be made fun of.”

Details surrounding the threat remains under investigation by the school district.

Earlier, a threat was made via social media at a Tamarac school.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s regional communications department received word of the threat Sunday night and decided to beef up its presence outside Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy, Monday morning.

“There’s nothing funny about it, as a matter of fact,” said Yamila Gonzalez, a student’s aunt. “It’s actually really scary that students are actually making threats to other students or to a school, period.”

7News cameras captured the additional deputies hanging around the school throughout the morning.

BSO’s Real Time Crime Center, which monitors surveillance video across schools in the county, took extra time to keep an eye on cameras inside the threatened school.

No arrests have been made in this case.

School districts have been working with their students and the community to make sure everyone understands the consequences of making threatening comments, real or not.

“Even after Parkland or before Parkland, it really doesn’t matter,” said Gonzalez. “People are still making threats, and people are still doing what they want to do.”

Miami-Dade Public Schools is set to host a news conference centered around making threats towards schools, Tuesday.

They said they want the public to know that they will be arrested and charged whether they are a student or not.

