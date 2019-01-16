Student arrested after exposing himself to teacher helping him fill out college applications

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has been arrested after exposing himself to a teacher who was helping him fill out college applications.

Andre Maurice Washington made an appearance in bond court Wednesday, facing charges of indecent exposure and “battery on a specified official.”

Police said there were two instances that led to call police.

According to the arrest report, the first instance occurred on Dec. 3 when Washington was working on college applications in AMIkids Miami-Dade North’s school computer.

Needing help, the victim leaned over Washington’s computer to assist him, which was when the victim said she noticed Washington had his genitals exposed.

The following day, the victim was walking in the hallway when, she said, Washington walked next to her and grabbed her leg, which was when she notified police of both instances.

AMIkids Miami-Dade, according to the school’s website, “Operate(s) during regular school hours, serving both boys and girls who are at risk of dropping out of school or who are involved with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.”

Washington was sentenced to house arrest and ordered to stay away from the victim.

