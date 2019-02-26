Student arrested after edibles found in her possession at Miami school

MIAMI (WSVN) - A student faced a judge on Tuesday after she was arrested for having edibles in her backpack at a Miami school.

According to officials, 18-year-old Kimberly Mitchell had cereal bars with THC oil in her possession at Miami Edison Senior High School, located at Northwest 62nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

The cereal bars tested positive in a reagent kit and Mitchell was taken into custody.

A Miami-Dade County Public School official released a statement that said, “According to the principal, the student who was arrested is a good kid who hasn’t been in trouble in the past. As far as we know, transactions didn’t happen on campus, but nevertheless, the student will be disciplined according to the code of student conduct.”

She was originally held on a $7,500 bond but was then ordered to house arrest but can still attend school.

