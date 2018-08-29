Student arrested after bringing gun to NW Miami-Dade school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade School Police arrested a student for bringing a weapon to a Northwest Miami-Dade school.

Police made the arrest, Monday, at the William Turner Technical Arts High School along Northwest 19th Avenue near 103rd Street.

According to officials, someone spotted the gun in a classmate’s backpack and alerted a School Resource Officer.

The student was subsequently arrested and the weapon was confiscated.

No injuries were reported.

