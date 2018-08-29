Student arrested after bringing BB gun to Coconut Creek school

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a BB gun to Monarch High School in Coconut Creek.

Police said the teen was carrying the BB gun in a backpack and eventually showed it to a friend, Tuesday.

The teen’s friend told a teacher about the gun, who in turn notified the authorities.

The student has since been charged for possession of a weapon on school grounds.

