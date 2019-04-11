Student accused of trying wrestling move on Southridge High School principal

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Southridge Senior High School student has been arrested after he allegedly attempted a wrestling move on the school’s principal.

Eighteen-year-old Gianny Sosa was arrested on Wednesday facing a charge of battery on a school official.

Sosa allegedly attempted a wrestling move known as the RKO on principal Humberto Miret.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from Miret.

Miret was given the title of Miami-Dade Schools Principal of the Year in 2018.

