Student activist David Hogg to host ‘die-in’ protest at Coral Springs Publix

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the most outspoken Marjory Stoneman Douglas students is holding a protest, Friday, at a Publix in Coral Springs.

Parkland student and activist David Hogg is calling for a “die-in” protest at Publix supermarkets.

On Tuesday, Hogg called for a boycott of Publix due to them donating to gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has an “A” rating from the NRA.

Publix reportedly donated over $600,000 to his campaign.

“Starting at 4 p.m., we’re going to be inside Publix, we’re going to lie down for 12 minutes, which is about 700 seconds, and that’s about the same number of schools shootings that have happened in recent history,” Hogg said. “We’re gonna lie down in front of cash registers and then just get up and leave after that because we’re not here to cause any major, major disruption. We’re here to make a statement.”

Publix has said it donates to candidates that are good for the economy.

However, the company also said it will review its policies for donating to political candidates.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.