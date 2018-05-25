Student activist David Hogg hosts ‘die-in’ protest at Coral Springs Publix

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Marjory Stoneman Douglas students participated in a protest at a Coral Springs Publix by drawing chalk outlines in the parking lot and lied down for exactly 12 minutes in the store.

One of the most outspoken Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, David Hogg, called for a “die-in” protest at Publix supermarkets

On Tuesday, Hogg called for a boycott of Publix due to them donating to gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, who has an “A” rating from the NRA.

Publix reportedly donated over $600,000 to his campaign.

“Because of his support of the NRA and him having such a high rating, he’s not going to be for any gun legislation. For example, universal background checks,” Hogg said. “Ninety-seven percent support amongst Americans and 80 percent support amongst NRA members, but nobody will bring it up that’s supported by the National Rifle Association.”

Hogg was already in front of the Publix early Friday, where protesters drew chalk outlines on the ground, along with the statement “WHERE SHOOTING IS A PLEASURE.”

“Starting at 4 p.m., we’re going to be inside Publix, we’re going to lie down for 12 minutes, which is about 700 seconds, and that’s about the same number of schools shootings that have happened in recent history,” Hogg said. “We’re gonna lie down in front of cash registers and then just get up and leave after that because we’re not here to cause any major, major disruption. We’re here to make a statement.”

Residents and pedestrians have already come out to see the protest.

“I came with an open mind, not knowing all the facts, and seeing how things get twisted, I had to come down for myself,” said Tim Martin. “I had to say, ‘Hey, look, I support this, you support that, but tell me why you support that.’ I’m here. I wanna hear why.”

Publix said the reason the company is supporting Putnam is because of his pro-business stance. They said they want someone who wants to promote the economy in Florida.

The company also said it will review its policies for donating to political candidates. They issued a statement Friday afternoon that read as follows:

“At Publix, we respect the students and members of the community who have chosen to express their voices on these issues. We regret that our contributions have led to a divide in our community. We did not intend to put our associates and the customers they serve in the middle of a political debate. At the same time, we remain committed to maintaining a welcoming shopping environment for our customers.

We would never knowingly disappoint our customers or the communities we serve. As a result, we decided earlier this week to suspend corporate-funded political contributions as we reevaluate our giving processes.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.