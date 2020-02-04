Stuck semi-truck causes major traffic backups in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck became stuck after it struck a Palmetto Expressway overpass, and the incident caused major traffic backups and a hazmat situation in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the Northwest 37th Avenue overpass at around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, a semi-truck that was towing a Waste Management truck struck the overpass and became stuck.

At some point, investigators said fuel began to spill from the Waste Management truck, which created a hazmat situation.

Police evacuated and closed down a part of Northwest 37th Avenue and the Palmetto Expressway until they determined everything was safe. The road closures caused traffic backups as drivers were diverted off the highway.

Investigators said MDFR helped clean the fuel that spilled from the truck.

Engineers from the Florida Department of Transportation arrived on the scene to make sure the roads were safe.

All of the roads affected by the incident have since reopened.

