Structure in backyard of NE Miami-Dade home catches fire

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A structure outside of a house in Northeast Miami-Dade has caught on fire, sending smoke into the air.

Firefighters are on the scene of the fire near Northeast 213th Street and 13th Place, Friday afternoon.

The structure on fire appears to be an outbuilding. It is unknown if the structure is a camper or some kind of a container.

It is completely consumed and has since spread to a neighboring backyard filled with awnings.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.