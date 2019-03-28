Strong winds put spring break on pause in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Many spring breakers are on edge after strong winds have created hazardous ocean conditions in Miami Beach.

Along the boardwalk on Fifth Street and Ocean Drive, palm trees could be seen swaying in the wind, Thursday.

The strong winds also picked up dust in the area.

7Skyforce hovered above South Beach, where white caps could be seen along the shoreline.

High winds along the coast are expected to bring an elevated risk of rip currents.

“When we got here, it was so windy. It’s sad that we can’t get in,” said Desiree Corrales, who was out for a beach day. “It looks really rough out here, so now we’re just sitting there and looking at the beach – enjoying the view, I guess.”

The National Weather Service predicted there will be sustained wind gusts up to 30 mph through Friday, which should bring big waves at the beach.

Waves are expected to reach eight to 10 feet in some places.

In Fort Lauderdale, rough surf could be seen pounding the shoreline, as well.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.