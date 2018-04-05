Strong odor at Miami elementary school sends 7 to hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cafeteria workers at a Miami elementary school have been rushed to a nearby hospital after falling ill due to an unknown odor.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, seven cafeteria workers were transported to Mercy Hospital for medical evaluation. Just after 10 a.m. there were reports of a strong odor that made workers sick at Orchard Elementary School, located at 5720 NW 13th Ave.

Fire rescue officials said normal school activities have not been disrupted. There were also no reports of evacuations.

