Stripper poles, coffin among personal items to be auctioned off from 2 Star Island mansions

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Eccentric items inside two mansions on Star Island are ready to be sold in just a week.

The items up for sale are things that buyers probably wouldn’t expect in any home, and everything is up for grabs.

7News toured the one of the Star Island mansions, Wednesday.

One of the mansions belonged to Thomas Kramer, a former South Beach developer and notorious playboy.

Kramer has since lost his fortune, and his former father-in-law now owns the property. A 20-year court battle over borrowed money for investments has come to a close.

“He is wanted by our clients for this $108 million that we’re making efforts to collect on,” said attorney Latasha Hines.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s public sale aims to sell all of what used to be Kramer’s personal belongings on Feb. 14.

A few things that will be sold include models from Kramer’s real estate developments, personal items and a coffin, as well as life-size figures from the “Alien” and “Predator” films.

“There are an extraordinary amount of mirrors,” Hines said.

Kramer’s taste, from his home decor, is very distinctive. From the colors to the figurines, art and artifacts and custom furniture, it all just shows the extravagant lifestyle he lived.

“Stripper poles included,” Hines said. “It seats 14 and extra chairs for guests.”

The dining room table and the master bedroom could make a lady blush, but it is all certainly something.

“Everything will be sold,” Hines said. “One bid. One lot. All the personal property.”

If you’d like to take a closer look at the items for sale, the public tour is Feb. 13, a day before the auction.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.