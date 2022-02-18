NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life of an 8-year-old shooting victim was honored on Friday with a sign of hope.

A street naming ceremony for Jada Page was held just before noon.

“A life cut short by a senseless act of gun violence,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime.

Several people came out to the ceremony to honor the life of the 8-year-old.

“Jada will be directing people to the right homes down the right path, long after she came here on earth,” said Logos Baptist Church Pastor Keith Butler.

Monestime honored Page with a street sign unveiling ceremony co-designating a portion of Northwest 25th Avenue at Northwest 102nd Street as Jada Page Boulevard.

Page was shot and killed in 2016 by an unknown gunman just outside her grandmother’s home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Now more than four years later, the community came together to remember a life lost too soon.

“I think about her all day, every day but to think that the community still shows up for her and is still there, like, it means a lot,” said Page’s mother, Rosalind Brown.

“To see this it’s just like, all dreams, prayers answered,” said Page’s grandmother, Lisa Brown. “I’m just so happy right now that we turned something that was so sad now moving forward to something positive, just extremely positive right now.”

At the ceremony, the State Attorney’s Office said they may have an idea who is behind the fatal shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.