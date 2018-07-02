Street flooded in Doral due to water main break, sinkhole

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have shut down roads in Doral due to a water main break that has led to a sinkhole.

The Doral Police Department said traffic had to be shut down on 41st Street, between 115th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike, around 5 p.m. Monday. In an update, police said the road will be closed until further notice as repairs are made.

7News Skyforce observed the flood affecting AMLI Doral, a nearby apartment complex.

Please be advised traffic on 41st Street between 115 Avenue and Turnpike is completely shutdown due to a water main break and possibility of a sinkhole. Please seek alternate route. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kCQ0r00UY6 — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) July 2, 2018

Miami-Dade College tweeted about class cancellations at its West Campus as crews work to stabilize the situation.

Classes at MDC’s West Campus are canceled for July 2nd due to a water main break. MDC will provide updates when campus operations resume. — MDCAlert (@MDCAlert) July 2, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have closed off the Northwest 41st Street exit of the Florida Turnpike, causing delays in the southbound lanes.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

