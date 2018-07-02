Street flooded in Doral due to water main break, possible sinkhole

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - DORAL, Fla. — Officials have shutdown roads in Doral due to a water main break that has led to a possible sinkhole.
The Doral Police Department said, shortly before 5 p.m., that roads had to be closed on 41st Street, between 115th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike.
Miami-Dade College tweeted about class cancellations at its West Campus as crews work to stabilize the situation.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
