Street flooded in Doral due to water main break, possible sinkhole

DORAL, Fla. — Officials have shutdown roads in Doral due to a water main break that has led to a possible sinkhole.

The Doral Police Department said, shortly before 5 p.m., that roads had to be closed on 41st Street, between 115th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike.

Please be advised traffic on 41st Street between 115 Avenue and Turnpike is completely shutdown due to a water main break and possibility of a sinkhole. Please seek alternate route. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kCQ0r00UY6 — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) July 2, 2018

Miami-Dade College tweeted about class cancellations at its West Campus as crews work to stabilize the situation.

Classes at MDC’s West Campus are canceled for July 2nd due to a water main break. MDC will provide updates when campus operations resume. — MDCAlert (@MDCAlert) July 2, 2018

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

