(WSVN) - Heavy rain has been falling in northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach.

About two to three inches of rain have already fallen, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Street Flood Advisory.

The advisory will run through 11 a.m. on Monday.

There have been reports of standing water.

Officials advise commuters to stay away from areas where they cannot see where the road begins or ends.

