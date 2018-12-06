Stray gunfire strikes police vehicle in Miami; shooter at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer was sitting in her vehicle writing up a report when she felt stray gunfire strike the car.

The officer was working an unrelated scene along Northwest 70th Street around 10:40 a.m. Thursday when she said she felt something like a rock hit the vehicle.

After she exited her vehicle, the officer noticed a small crack on the car.

Meanwhile, a shotspotter alert was also sent for officers to hone in on where gunfire erupted near the same area.

Police do not believe the officer was targeted. They are also unsure if the bullet actually hit the vehicle or if it ricocheted and struck the car.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

