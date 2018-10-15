Stray dog recovering from gunshot wound, being hit by car

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 5-year-old dog is on the road to recovery after she survived a shooting and then was hit by a car in Miami.

The boxer-mix named Star is now recovering at Clint Moore Animal Hospital in Boca Raton from her injuries.

Heather Glassman found Star injured along the street near Northwest Seventh Avenue after she was hit by a car on Aug. 28.

She took Star to an emergency clinic, and that’s when she found out that the stray dog had been shot sometime before she was hit.

“They called me in, and they said, ‘We want to show you something,'” Glassman said, “couldn’t find any point of entry, so wherever she’d been shot had healed. They showed me in the X-ray that right in her chest, she had a bullet.”

Dr. Brian Butzer with Clint Moore Animal Hospital is now caring for her.

“She has such a will to live and such a giving personality that we’re hoping to bring her through,” Butzer said.

Glassman said she’s on a mission now to find a loving home for Star. If you’re interested in helping Star, go to the links below.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

If you are interested in adopting Star, you can contact Heather Glassman via email at heathershannong@gmail.com.

If you would like to follow Star’s road to recovery, you can go to her Facebook page.

If you would like to donate to help with Star’s treatment, you can contact Clint Moore Animal Hospital at (561) 487-0226 or click on the GoFundMe link.

