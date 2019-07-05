Stray bullet falls from sky, strikes man enjoying fireworks in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after a stray bullet hit him in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene outside an apartment complex near Northwest 27th Avenue and 54th Street, Thursday night.

Police said someone was firing off a gun to celebrate the Fourth of July when a stray bullet fell from the sky and hit the victim in the leg. The man, who is in his 20s, was lighting fireworks with his family at the time.

Rescue crews transported him to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Authorities across South Florida spent the days leading up to Fourth of July urging people to not shoot into the air.

