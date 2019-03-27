Stranger Things haunted house to return to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - If you missed your chance to explore the Upside Down last year, don’t worry, the experience is making a comeback.

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the return of the “Stranger Things” haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights.

“This year, you’ll experience an all-new haunted house where you will travel back to the small town of Hawkins, Indiana and walk-through some of the most terrifying scenes from Stranger Things 2 and 3,” Universal said in a statement.

The attraction will also be making an appearance at Universal’s park in Hollywood.

“Not only will you come face-to-face with snarling Demodogs, but you will also make your way through iconic scenes and locations, from Chief Hopper’s cabin to the Starcourt Mall,” the resort said.

Halloween Horror Nights will run at Universal Orlando on select nights from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.

