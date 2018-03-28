EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — The Coast Guard came to the rescue of a stranded kayaker near Everglades National Park, early Wednesday morning.

Crews saved the man after spotting him off Murray Key. They hoisted him into their chopper and took him to Flamingo Visitors Center with no reported injuries.

UPDATE: A @USCG Air Station Miami helicopter crew rescues overdue kayaker off Murray Key. Read more https://t.co/CjHHXqCBzc pic.twitter.com/Ypto3arLBZ — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 28, 2018

Officials said the kayaker had been unable to make it back to land himself because he lost his paddle in bad weather.

