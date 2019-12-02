Stranahan High School on lockdown as police investigate report of armed student

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said the lockdown at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale should be lifted momentarily after a report of an armed student was unfounded.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to the school in the area of Southwest Ninth Street and Riverside Drive just before 9 a.m., Monday.

Officials said a student claimed another student had a gun on campus.

The student who was allegedly armed was located without any weapons.

