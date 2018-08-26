Stormy weather delays several flights at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several flights were delayed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of the stormy weather, Saturday.

“Our flight has been delayed three or four times now, and so we’re just curious as to the reasoning for it,” said passenger Teresa Sanger.

Around 84 flights were held up in total because of the weather.

“Well, we got on our flight to Montego Bay and they delayed us by a couple hours there, and then we were on our way to come back,” said passenger Rachel Deleon. “Our children start high school on Monday, and we were hoping to be there in time.”

The flights were expected to get back to speed through the night.

