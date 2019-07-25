Stormy weather conditions affecting traffic throughout South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic throughout South Florida is being affected by a storm that is bringing plenty of rain and lightning to the area.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a downed power line on the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike, near the Golden Glades Interchange, just before 3 p.m., Thursday.

Traffic was temporarily being directed off of the Turnpike to 826 westbound, as crews worked to repair the power line.

All lanes have since been reopened, and traffic is now moving along in the area.

Huge problem at the Golden Glades! NB 95 to NB Turnpike a no-go! A downed power line. Traffic being forced onto WB 826. @wsvn @OfficialJoelF @TotalTrafficMIA #SFLtraffic pic.twitter.com/BqMkQv4s4N — Reno Grant (@RenoGrant) July 25, 2019

Meanwhile, traffic slowed down in the area of Davie Boulevard and Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale due to street flooding.

7News cameras captured lightning striking down as thunder rumbled in the area of Northwest 143rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade. Roads are also flooded in this area.

Traffic on Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road is moving along slowly because of the weather conditions.

7News cameras in North Bay Village captured dark skies and big storm clouds.

Power problems are plaguing neighborhoods as a result of the storm.

As of 5:30 p.m., FPL has noted that there are 5,888 power outages in Miami-Dade County while Broward has 1,236 customers without electricity.

The weather is also causing travel delays for those arriving and departing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Around the same time, airport officials reported 45 delays and three cancellations.

Miami International Airport reported nine arrival delays, 11 cancellations and 18 diverted flights.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for possible schedule changes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.