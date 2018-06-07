Stormy day leads to dangerous lightning across South Florida, hail in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Thunderstorms and gusty winds have been impacting South Florida for much of Thursday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Broward County and parts of northern Miami-Dade before it was allowed to expire at 3 p.m.

7News viewers shared videos and photos of the blinding rain and hail in Pembroke Pines.

Strong winds reported this afternoon in Broward from strong storms. Between 56 & 69 mph gusts. pic.twitter.com/ZyIlGyFHHd — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) June 7, 2018

Gusty winds of 69 miles per hour were reported at North Perry Airport, just after 2 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m., power outages were affecting 1,783 FPL customers in Broward County and 562 in Miami-Dade.

