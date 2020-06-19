Storms uproot large tree in Deerfield Beach, set off siren in Hallandale Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A strong storm that passed through South Florida knocked down a large tree in Deerfield Beach and set off a siren during a demonstration in Hallandale Beach.

The tree could be seen uprooted and barely missed nearby homes along Emerald Way, Friday night.

Craig and Denise Peterson live feet away from where the tree fell.

“There was a big crack and a thud,” Craig said. “I can’t even describe the strength that it took of the wind to pull that thing down. Normally, we see a canopy over us. This time it was laying in front of us, so we had to walk around, and the bottom of the tree is standing up now.”

Peterson added that he heard hail and heavy wind, and when they came outside to survey any possible damage, they found the massive tree toppled over.

“We thought maybe a branch or something had fallen,” Denise said. “We were surprised at the size of the tree it had actually pulled out of the ground completely, and so it’s lying on its side.”

7News cameras captured broken branches, upended roots and debris scattered along the residential street.

The Petersons said they are counting their blessings that the situation was not worse.

“It could have landed on our house, on the roof, on our cars, even the mailbox, so it really fell in the perfect place that it didn’t hit anything important,” Denise said.

“God spared us,” Craig said. “It could have definitely been worse. There’s no question about it.”

No homes were damaged due to the tree falling, and no injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile in Hallandale Beach, the storm set off the lightning detection system during a Juneteenth commemoration event on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Shortly after the siren went off, a downpour ensued.

