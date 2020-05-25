Storms cause flooding, bring tornado, damage homes throughout South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - A lingering storm over South Florida has caused flooding, a tornado to touch down in Miami-Dade County and has caused damage to a home under repair in Broward County.

Some areas, such as near Bicentennial Park in Miami and the Redlands, have seen close to 5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

Several flood advisories have been issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Cities stretching down the coast from Aventura to downtown Miami are under a flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m. and are under a street flood advisory until 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Flooding has been reported on Miami Beach at Alton Road and 13th Street, and it has also been reported in Miami at Southeast Ninth Street between Brickell Avenue and South Miami Avenue. Biscayne Boulevard between 15th and 27th streets and along U.S. 1 at 125th Street in North Miami has also experienced flooding.

The flooding at Alton Road and 13th Street has started to recede, but 7News cameras captured cars traversing several inches of standing water earlier in the day.

The owner of Semilla, a French restaurant near where the flooding occurred, said the passing cars were pushing the floodwater into his restaurant. He said he was able to sweep up the water and clean up the restaurant before it was damaged, and the restaurant remains open for take-out orders.

A few blocks to the south along First Street, pedestrians could be seen taking off their shoes while walking across ankle-deep water.

7News cameras along Northeast 23rd Street and Fourth Avenue in Miami captured floodwaters up to several vehicles’ doors. On April 30, the area experienced a storm drain issue that led to several cars being flooded out.

Residents said the flooding is a constant problem because the water collects and has nowhere to go.

One resident in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood said he had not seen the floodwater so high there since Hurricane Irma, and when cars try to drive through the standing water, it gets pushed out towards the sidewalks.

Several low-lying areas along Northeast 79th Street and 10th Avenue in Miami had also experienced severe flooding. A Dodge Charger in the area had to be towed after it stalled out trying to get through the standing water.

Officials are warning motorists not to drive through standing water because it could cause extensive damage to their vehicles.

Meanwhile, a home along Fletcher Street in Hollywood had part of its roof colapse. The roof, which was being repaired after it was damaged during Hurricane Irma, partially caved in after the torrential rain swept through the region.

In Hallandale Beach, another family was left with a big mess to clean up after part of their roof caved in.

Sanecia Brown said she was sleeping and awoke to her mother rushing into her room with her 4-month-old sister.

“She was like, ‘The roof fell in on us,’ so, of course, I got up and went to go look, and the whole ceiling was all over the bed and all over the place,” Brown said. “I was worried about the baby. We made sure she was OK because she’s 4 months.”

No one was seriously injured, but the home is now in need of major repairs.

The rough weather conditions were also to blame for a fatal crash along the northbound Florida Turnpike near Bird Road, which caused the roadway to shut down for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to scene at around 5 a.m. when a white Honda lost control and crashed into a Road Ranger’s truck that was assisting another crash. The driver of the white Honda would not survive, and no other injuries were reported.

An EF0 tornado also touched down near Southwest 200th Street, and it toppled over some trees with winds up to 85 mph.

